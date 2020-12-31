Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan eyes victory in second Test against NZ

Mohammad Rizwan eyes victory in second Test against NZ / Photo: NZC (YouTube screenshot)

Pakistan cricket stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan is optimistic that the team will do well in the second and final test against New Zealand in Christchurch starting January 3, The News reported today.



Talking to media after losing the first Test, the skipper said that the team will make a strong comeback in the next match. “Our focus is now on the victory in second Test, we have to come back strongly,” he said.

“I think we are in a position to play the best cricket. All those batsmen who have not contributed yet would make their mark positively,” Rizwan added.

Pakistan lost the first match of the two-Test series against New Zealand by 101 runs on Wednesday in a highly-thrilling contest after just 27 balls were spared to a draw.

Rizwan appreciated the team’s fighting spirit and competitiveness for taking the game to last five overs. “We have taken the game to the last five overs. Despite losing Azhar early on, together with Fawad Alam, we almost reached a point where at least draw looked inevitable,” he said.



The wicket-keeper batsman said that they lost the match due to the pressure exerted by New Zealand team after breaking his and Fawad’s long fifth wicket stand of 165 runs.

He acknowledged that the rival team played better but also admired the display of high-class cricket by both teams. “I think New Zealand played a better brand of cricket so they deserved the victory. Still, I believe we did well, managing to take the fight to the last,” he said.

“When we were playing well, New Zealand kept on piling the pressure on the tourists. We must respect and praise their game,” Rizwan added.

Pakistan will play the second and final Test against New Zealand from January 3 to 7 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

