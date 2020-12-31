Pak vs NZ: Shaheen Shah Afridi declared fit by team doctor

Shaheen Shah Afridi declared fit after undergoing concussion test / Photo: File

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been declared fit by the Pakistan cricket team doctor after the player underwent a concussion test on Wednesday, Geo reported today.

The 20-year-old was tested after being hit on his helmet by Kiwi pacer Neil Wagner during the last day of the first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Team doctor, Sohail Ahmed, who is travelling with players administered the concussion test of Shaheen and declared him fit. However, the pacer will remain under observation for the next 48 hours.

Earlier on day two of the first Test, situation was reversed with Wagner on receiving end of injury. The Kiwi pacer was hit on right foot by Shaheen’s yorker leading him to end with two broken toes.

The player, however, not only continued to bowl the next three days but also played a major role in New Zealand’s victory by getting key breakthroughs for team.

Pakistan will play New Zealand for the second and final test on January 3 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The players of the visiting team reached the city earlier today.

