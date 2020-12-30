Pak vs NZ:Rizwan, Williamson hail Neil Wagner for bowling with injured toes

Rizwan, Williamson hail Neil Wagner for bowing with injured toes

Captains of Pakistan and New Zealand cricket teams, Mohammad Rizwan and Kane Williamson, on Wednesday lauded the effort of Kiwi fast bowler Neil Wagner for bowling with injured toes during the first Test between the two teams, Reuters reported today.



Wagner played with two fractured toes in his right foot in the last three days of the game after being hit by a Shaheen Shah Afridi yorker during New Zealand’s first innings on day two at Bay Oval.

Despite bowling with broken toes, the 34-year-old grabbed four wickets; two in each innings including the prized wicket of Fawad Alam both times.

Referring to the Kiwi pacer as ‘mad’ the Pakistani skipper was quoted as saying, “I just told Kane Williamson he’s mad. I know New Zealand are very proud of him, he bowled so well with that attitude and aggression.”

Meanwhile, the Black Caps skipper couldn’t help heaping praise on his left-arm bowler. “It was a very, very special effort from Wags, one that the team appreciated. We needed him out there and he delivered,” Williamson said.

“He was in a lot of pain and he was going off and having injections and numbing his foot and we were trying to use him when the injection was taking effect – it was kind of unique for all of us,” he added.

While appreciating Wagner’s determination to perform for the team, Williamson said, “His appetite and motivation to be out there and try and make a difference for the team is huge and we haven’t seen it any bigger than the effort he’s put in across this test match.”

Wagner’s vital breakthroughs and spells contributed in the collective effort of the Kiwis bowling attack to lead the team to victory in first Test against Pakistan.

With today’s win, the Black Caps are still in the race for the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June next year.

Read: Pakistan lose first Test against NZ following intense contest on day five

Pak vs NZ:Rizwan, Williamson hail Neil Wagner for bowling with injured toes