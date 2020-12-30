Tennis stars Aisam-ul-Haq, Sarah Mahboob optimistic about New Year

Pakistan tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi on Wednesday said that he is optimistic that the upcoming year will be better than the current one.

Talking to Geo Super today, Aisam said that he is hopeful that life will return to normal in coming year. “I am sure that 2021 will be better. People who have been infected with Covid-19 will recover completely and return to a normal life. The message of peace and humanity will prevail,” he said.

“I am hopeful that in coming years people will realize the importance of friendly relations and learn to value each other,” Aisam added.

Like previous years, the 40-year-old was the top name of the country in the sport this time as well. However, due to foot injury, Aisam could not be seen in action during national tournaments at the end of the year.

The player is fit now and preparing for the upcoming Australian Open in February next year. “I’ll continue trying to make my country proud in the coming year,” he said.

Aisam was also excited about his Davis Cup tie in March against Japan in Pakistan. He says it’ll greatly benefit the sport in the country.

Meanwhile in women's tennis, Sarah Mahboob Khan retained the number one position in the rankings. She recently achieved two back-to-back victories in Islamabad and has vowed to remain number one on the coming year as well.

The 29-year-old said that 2020 has been a difficult year due to the pandemic. “Lack of tennis activities made it difficult to maintain fitness. But the good news is that tennis activities were re-started at the end of the year,” she said.

“I am very excited that I have won two national ranked tennis tournaments and maintained my first position and ended the year as the number one player,” Sarah added.

