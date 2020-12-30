Bismah Maroof pulls out of South Africa tour / Photo: File

Pakistan national women’s cricket team captain Bismah Maroof has withdrawn from the upcoming series against South Africa next month due to family reasons, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday.

In a media release, PCB confirmed that Bismah has pulled out of the South Africa tour due to personal reasons and will not be participating in the three-match One Day International and Twenty20 series.

“Bismah approached us with a request to be exempted from next month’s tour to South Africa for family reasons, which we have accepted. She was obviously disappointed to miss the series, but family always has to come first,” Urooj Mumtaz, head of women’s wing and chief selector was quoted as saying.

Bismah had participated in the national women’s cricket team training camp held at Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in National Stadium Karachi since December 20, before returning to Lahore on Wednesday to rejoin her family.

The 29-year-old has been leading the national women’s side since October 2017.

No replacement for Bismah has been announced yet. Mumtaz revealed that the team will name the stand-in captain on Thursday along with the 17-member squad announcement for the tour.

Pakistan will play South Africa for three ODIs and three T20Is from January 20 to February 3 in Durban and Pietermaritzburg.

Read: Pakistan women cricketers training camp underway ahead of SA tour

Pak Women vs SA Women: Bismah Maroof pulls out of South Africa tour