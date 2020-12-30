Coaches need to be more than just cheerleaders: Aamir Sohail slams PCB

Coaches are not cheerleaders only: Aamir Sohail slams PCB

Former Pakistan captain Aamir Sohail slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its ‘flawed’ selection process of appointing coaches for the national cricket side on Wednesday.

In his latest blog for Pakpassion today, the 54-year-old said that coaches should be there to help fix players' problems, not to just say 'shabash' and clap.



” When we bring former players into a coaching role for our national side, they are expected to bring their experience to bear when looking after players in the side. To identify weaknesses and strengths of players is what a coach is supposed to do,” Sohail wrote.

“If he cannot do that, then he needs to help the player hide those problems so that the opposition is not able to take advantage of that,” he added.

The former cricketer said that having coaches to just say 'shabash' and other words of encouragement defeats the purpose of specialized help. “You might as well drop the coaches and hire some people to stand around and clap to cheer-up the players – I am sure that will cost much less!” he said while taking a jibe at PCB.

Sohail was also not satisfied with the management’s decision to play Naseem Shah in the national side, criticizing the failure of the coaches to identify the problems in his bowling action. “Take the example of Naseem Shah who clearly has a problem in his action, but it seems that no one is able to fix it which is the kind of technical input one would have expected from our coaches,” he wrote.

“This aspect of their coaching knowledge should have been picked upon at the time of an interview for a position. There clearly was no probing of what technical inputs a potential candidate could bring to the table if selected as coach for Pakistan, and sadly that is now showing in the performances of the team,” Sohail added.

The Lahore born player, however, said that he doesn’t blame the head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, but the people who appointed him. He added that Misbah’s appointment reflect the flaws of the selection procedures employed by PCB.

“The right way to go about this should have been to ask some of these ex-players to coach at the grassroots level, and when they succeed there, these coaches should be moved up to the Pakistan Under-19 side and then on to Pakistan Shaheens,” he wrote.

“Once they have a proven track record of success at these levels, then they should be considered for coaching assignment with the Pakistan national side, rather than getting the top role straight away.”

