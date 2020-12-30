Pak vs NZ: Pakistan cricket fans react to defeat against NZ in first Test

Pakistan cricket fans react to defeat against New Zealand in first Test / Photo: @ESPNcricinfo (Twitter)

Pakistan’s defeat to New Zealand with just 27 balls spared to the game’s end left the cricket fans heart-broken on day five of the match.

Black Caps won the first Test against Pakistan by 101 runs to lead the two-match series 1-0 on Wednesday.

A century by Fawad Alam and his long 6th wicket stand of 165 runs with stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan gave Pakistan some hopes of saving the test. Unfortunately, that was not enough against the highly-determined Kiwis’ bowling attack.

The nail-biting contest between the two teams in the final session had fans on the edge of their seats throughout. However, the unfavorable outcome left them devastated.

Following are some of the reactions by fans on popular social media site Twitter after Pakistan’s unfortunate defeat.

Most of them were just … sad

Some appreciated the fight Naseem and Shaheen put up in the end

Others were in awe of Fawad Alam’s long awaited century

And some resorted to the best medicine in the world… MEMES!





