Local coaches not professional; would've retained Mickey Arthur: Sethi

Najam Sethi, a former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has said that appointing locals as head coaches in the national setup causes rifts and divisions, which is why he opted to bring in Mickey Arthur during his tenure and would have retained the South African, had he still been in charge.

In a virtual interaction with a group of journalists, Sethi said: “If I had been there (in the PCB), I would have extended Mickey Arthur’s contract. Mickey and his coaching team gave good results and they were able to prepare the players.

"Our top cricketers cannot coach the national team professionally. Foreign coaches are the best for coaching Pakistan teams.

“If I were the chairman of the cricket board, I would have extended his contract. He made decisions on a professional basis while local coaches make decisions in selection and other matters under the pressure of personal relationships, and friendships.”

