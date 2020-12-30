It was a moment that Fawad Alam's die-hard fans had waited for as long and with as much anticipation as the cricketer himself.

Alam, the symbol of resilience, grit, determination and never-say-die attitude, pulled Neil Wagner for a four and brought up only his second Test century - one for which he had to wait more than 11 years.

His gaze up the heaves, the expression of pure relief on his face, his mates' celebration up in the stands and then his mysterious century pose made it a moment to remember and savour for his fans.

Here is that sequence:





WATCH: The moment when Fawad Alam completed his century against New Zealand