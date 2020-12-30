Pak vs NZ: 'Resilient' Fawad Alam ends 11-year wait for Test ton

Fawad Alam raises his bat.

Pakistan’s middle-order batsman Fawad Alam on Wednesday justified the fans' years-long faith in his ability with a fighting century against New Zealand on the final day of the first Test that almost saved the match.

Fawad scored a resilient 102 off 296 deliveries, staving off waves of attack by New Zealand bowlers for around 6 hours and 36 minute, but more importantly, added 165 for the fifth wicket with Mohammad Rizwan.

It was only the second Test century for Fawad Alam, who had debuted way back in 2009 against Sri Lanka and scored a century in that very game.

However, he was dropped from the Pakistan team in November 2009 and after spending years in domestic doldrums, made his comeback to the national team in August 2020.

He waited for more than 11 years and 5 months to reach the three-figure milestones. It was the longest-ever wait for a player to score another Test century when war is not involved.

Warren Bardsley of Australia had to wait for 14 years and Syed Mushtaq Ali of India had to wait for 12 years – but both the players witnessed World War I and World War II between their respective milestones.

Pakistan couldn’t win the match but Alam and Rizwan showed character, giving Pakistani fans some hope for the rest of the series.

Alam, who scored 102, stayed on the wicket for 396 minutes which is the longest stay on wicket in 4th innings of a Test by a Pakistani batsman outside Asia in the 21st century. Previosuly, Asad Shafiq has stayed on the wicket for 336 minutes in Brisbane against Australia in 2016.

He faced 269 deliveries, again – the most by a Pakistani batsman in 4th innings of a Test outside Asia in 30 years.

Along with Mohammad Rizwan, Fawad Alam added 165 runs for the 5th wicket and the partnership lasted for 380 deliveries - Pakistan’s longest 4th innings partnership in terms of balls outside Asia.

Rizwan stayed on the wicket for 285 minutes, which is the longest stay by a Pakistani wicket-keeper in 4th innings of a Test match.

