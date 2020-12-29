Playing domestic cricket in Pakistan to learn new things: Aaron Summer

Azhar Mahmood working with Aaron Summers in Lahore.

Australian fast bowler Aaron Summers has said that his decision to play domestic cricket in Pakistan is about "learning new things" as he began training at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) under the supervision of Azhar Mahmood.



Summers will make history this winter by becoming the first Australian to feature in Pakistan's domestic circuit, where he will represent Southern Punjab in the upcoming Pakistan Cup.

After attending the opening session of a week-long camp set up by his new team at the NHPC, Summers said: "I am excited to be in Lahore for training. I will try and learn about the different conditions here and contribute to Southern Punjab's success."

"I want to progress and pick up new things so the coaches have told me to learn new skills and go to different places. The purpose of me coming here is [precisely] to learn new things then go back to domestic cricket and then play BBL."



Summers singled out Shoaib Akhtar as "my all-time favourite fast bowler", adding that "it was always nice to see his and Brett Lee's fast bowling".

Mahmood, who conducted the camp at the behest of Southern Punjab, liked what he saw in Summers.

"Aaron Summers has a lot of potential," the trainer said. "He has speed as well as skills. He was told of the issue with his swing [but] he has the ability."

Summers is expected to link up with Southern Punjab on January 5 in Karachi, where the 50-over Pakistan Cup will begin on January 8.

