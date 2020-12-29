Pak vs NZ: Azhar Ali hopes to bat out entire day on 'Asia-like' day 5 pitch

Azhar Ali

Middle-order batsman Azhar Ali has said that the Mount Maunganui pitch of the first Test against New Zealand now resembles spin-friendly final-day wickets common in Asia - something he believes also gives his team the hope of chasing their 373-run target tomorrow.

Pakistan were rattled early in their second innings before Azhar (34) and Fawad Alam (21) - both unbeaten - stabilised the ship and helped their side reach 71-3 at stumps from 37-3.

In a presser post-play, Azhar explained the state of the pitch and offered a slight glimmer of hope to the foreboding fans.

"This pitch is now exactly how the pitches become on the fifth day of Tests in Asia," he said. "Spinners get more bounce on such pitches and they will get even more on the fifth day but New Zealand are still relying on their pacers.

"To bat on the fifth day of a Test match is always challenging and playing shots on this wicket has already become difficult. But Fawad and I will try and play as long as possible because the pitch is such that once you get set, you can also play out the entire day."



"The first session tomorrow will be important," he added.

