Pak vs NZ: Azhar Ali says 'Neil Wagner has set an example for all of us'

Veteran batsman Azhar Ali has paid homage to New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner for opting to continue playing the first Test against Pakistan despite a fractured toe and resultant pain.

Wagner copped a Shaheen Afridi yorker while batting in the first innings. He was told that he could still play if he can bear the pain - a choice he took, attributing it to his "FOMO" and also adding: "Playing for your country is never anything you can take for granted."

Azhar, in a virtual presser at the end of day four's play, commended Wagner for the spirit of his thinking.

"Neil Wagner has set an example for the rest of us," Azhar said. "We respect him a lot for playing with an injury.

"During the warm-ups before the second innings it seemed as if he won't play but he still played. He proved that there is nothing bigger than representing your country."

