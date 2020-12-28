Pak vs NZ: Younis Khan heaps praise on Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf

Younis Khan heaps praise on Rizwan, Faheem following solid knocks

Pakistan cricket batting coach Younis Khan on Monday heaped praise on stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf who led Pakistan to a face-saving total against New Zealand that helped the visiting team avoid the follow-on.

Talking to media at the end of day three of first Test, Khan said that Rizwan is looking like a mature and senior player. “Rizwan’s performance is improving. If he continues to play like this, it will benefit Pakistan a lot,” he said.

“A captain’s own performance is very crucial during a match because when he performs well it helps him take good decisions on the field as well,” the batting great added.

Rizwan scored 71 runs against the Kiwis on Monday before getting run-out by Mitchell Santner. Khan said that while Rizwan did well in England as well, his performance against New Zealand was different.

The former captain was also impressed with Faheem’s recent performances saying he is becoming the bowling all-rounder that Pakistan has been seeking for a while.

“Pakistan team was looking for a bowling all-rounder and Faheem is currently playing the role. He has played a good innings today and hopefully he will continue playing like this,” Khan said.

Faheem was the highest run-getter for Pakistan in their first innings of the first Test as the batsman scored a super innings of 91 runs leading the team to a relatively better total.

The batting coach also stressed on the importance of long partnerships between the innings.

”Putting up two or three 100-run partnerships is beneficial for the team as it makes achieving targets easier. That’s what New Zealand did; they built one long and two short partnerships and scored for four days,” Khan said.

“When top-order creates a long partnership, teams go on to score 300-plus. We could not do that unfortunately, else the situation of the match would have been different,” he added.

