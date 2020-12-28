ICC Awards: Virat Kohli, Ellyse Perry named ICC cricketers of the decade

Virat Kohli, Ellyse Perry named ICC cricketers of the decade

Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry were named International Cricket Council’s (ICC) male and female cricketers of the decade on Monday.

The two players came out as big winners in ICC Awards, a programme aimed at celebrating the stand-out performers and moments from the past ten years of international cricket.

Perry swept the top women’s awards as the all-rounder bagged all top three honours. The 30-year-old was named Female Cricketer of the Decade, as well as top One Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) player.

“I am incredibly honoured to be voted this especially given just how many incredible players are in our game. Thinking back to when I started it has been an amazing experience and privilege to fight for my country,” Perry said in a video shared by ICC.

Meanwhile Kohli dominated the men’s game bagging top two awards as the batsman was declared the Best Male Player of the Decade, as well as the top ODI player.

"It's just been an honour for me to be able to go out there and perform for my team, and it's a great honour for me to win this award," Kohli said in a video.

The 32-year-old was the highest run-scorer in the decade with 20,396 runs to his name at an average of 56.97.

Kohli, unlike Perry, however, could not sweep all the top awards with Australian batsman Steven Smith winning the Test Player of the Decade award and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan named as T20 Player of the Decade.

Meanwhile Mahendra Singh Dhoni was awarded ICC Spirit of Cricket Award.

Scotland's Kyle Coetzer and Kathryn Bryce were awarded the decade's best male and female cricketers from associate cricket nations.

List of ICC awards Winners:

Male Cricketer of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India)

Female Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade: Steve Smith (Australia)

Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India)

Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)

Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade: Kyle Coetzer (Scotland)

Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade: Kathryn Bryce (Scotland)

Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (India)

