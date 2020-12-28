Aus vs Ind: Match Report - Stumps Day 3 - Second Test - Dec 28

India in control as Australian batsmen continue to struggle / Photo: Cricket Australia

It was an action-filled day three at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as a total of eleven wickets fell with India continuing to dominate Australia in the second Test on Monday.

Australian batsmen continued to struggle as they finished the day’s play at 133 for six with a two runs lead against the visitors in their second innings.

Resuming the day, India was able to add just 49 runs to their overnight first innings 277 in response to Australia’s 195. The visiting team were all out for 326 with a 131-run lead over the hosts.

Indian stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane (112) was the first wicket that fell followed by Ravindra Jadeja (57), both of whom were the leading run-scorers for Men in Blue.

Rahane scored a century after riding his luck on day two, when he was dropped on 73 and 104. However, the batsman could only add eight more runs to his innings on Monday after getting run out by Marnus Labuschagne.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were the highest wicket-takers as both got three wickets apiece.

Coming on to bat, Australia needed a top-order batsman to stand tall in the run chase but Joe Burns (4) could only last ten balls as the batsman was caught by Rishabh Pant off Umesh Yadav.

Mathew Wade was the only batsman with a notable contribution of 40 but he too became victim of Jadeja in the last session, who later also got rid of Australian captain Tim Paine (1).

Australian top and middle order failed miserably as no batsman except for Wade could score above 30. Jadeja with two wickets topped the bowling figures for India while Jasprit Bumrah, Yadav, Mohammad Siraj and Ravi Ashwin each got one wicket.

The two teams will continue the day four action on Tuesday with Australia having just four wickets in hand.

