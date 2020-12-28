Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at ICC for ignoring Pakistani players in its Teams of the Decade

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar lashed out at International Cricket Council (ICC) for not including any player from Pakistan in its Teams of the Decade (TOTD) announced on Sunday.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Akhtar posted a video criticizing the governing body titled ‘I think ICC announced IPL Team of the Decade rather than World Cricket.’

The former bowler said that he thinks ICC has forgotten that Pakistan is also its member and plays cricket internationally. “They missed out on an ace Pakistani batsman like Babar Azam who is already the top T20 batsman. They did not even include a single Pakistani player," Akhtar said while taking a jibe at the global governing body.

ICC had announced its TOTD in all three formats a day earlier and no cricketer from Pakistan could make a place in any team.



The different playing XIs announced by the governing body is a part of ICC Awards which is a programme aimed at celebrating the stand-out performers and moments from the past ten years of international cricket.

The veteran pacer also called out the governing body for commercializing the game. “ICC only thinks about money, sponsorships and TV rights. Great players like Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thomson, Wasim [Akram] and Waqar [Younis] went away because ICC commercialized cricket so much and allowed ten leagues to earn more revenue,” he said.

Akhtar lambasted ICC for its stringent rules and regulations saying that fast bowlers should be allowed to express themselves in the field. "What is the fun in watching cricket if Sachin versus Shoaib is not happening in the field?" he asked.





