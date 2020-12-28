urdu

Pak vs NZ: First Test - Day Three in Pictures

Time Monday Dec 28, 2020

Tim Southee celebrates after dismissing Azhar Ali on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2020 / BLACKCAPS.
Kane Williamson (C) along with other teammates appeal for a wicket on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2020. / BLACKCAPS
Fawad Alam struggling to reach the crease on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2020. / BLACKCAPS
Mohammad Rizwan batting on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2020. / AFP 
Kyle Jamieson celebrates with teammates after dismissing Abid Ali on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2020./ BLACKCAPS
Faheem Ashraf celebrates his half-century on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2020. / AFP
Groundsmen bring out the covers as hail falls on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2020. / AFP
Kyle Jamieson (L) gestures as Faheem Ashraf walks back to bat on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2020. / AFP
Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of Yasir Shah on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2020. / BLACKCAPS
Faheem Ashraf (L) and Mohammad Rizwan (R) batting together on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2020. / BLACKCAPS 


