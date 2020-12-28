Home
News
Videos
Live Stream
Home
News
Videos
Home
Pak vs NZ: First Test - Day Three in Pictures
Pak vs NZ: First Test - Day Three in Pictures
Web Desk
Monday Dec 28, 2020
Tim Southee celebrates after dismissing Azhar Ali on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2020 / BLACKCAPS.
Kane Williamson (C) along with other teammates appeal for a wicket on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2020. / BLACKCAPS
Fawad Alam struggling to reach the crease on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2020. / BLACKCAPS
Mohammad Rizwan batting on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2020. / AFP
Kyle Jamieson celebrates with teammates after dismissing Abid Ali on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2020./ BLACKCAPS
Faheem Ashraf celebrates his half-century on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2020. / AFP
Groundsmen bring out the covers as hail falls on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2020. / AFP
Kyle Jamieson (L) gestures as Faheem Ashraf walks back to bat on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2020. / AFP
Trent Boult celebrates the wicket of Yasir Shah on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2020. / BLACKCAPS
Faheem Ashraf (L) and Mohammad Rizwan (R) batting together on day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 28, 2020. / BLACKCAPS
Pak vs NZ: First Test - Day Three in Pictures
More From PSL
Pakistan need 'badtameez' batsmen in middle-order: Inzamam-ul-Haq
Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail cut from T20 squad against Zimbabwe
PSL 2020 restart: Schedule, timing, everything we know so far
Faf du Plessis guides Chennai Super Kings to victory in IPL 2020 opener
'Tough' IPL bio-secure bubble but Mumbai Indians in good spirits: Rohit Sharma
PCB signs $200m broadcast deal for three years
Twitter
Tweets by geosupertv