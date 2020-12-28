Pakistan avoids follow-on despite NZ on top / Photo: AFP

Pakistan avoided the follow-on in first innings despite New Zealand dominating the first Test on day three as their top and middle order struggled against the hosts’ bowling attack at Bay Oval on Monday.

The visiting team was bowled out for 239 at the end of day’s play, leaving them 192 runs behind New Zealand’s first innings total of 431.

For Pakistan, it was the 107-run 7th wicket partnership between stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Faheem Ahsraf who carried the team to a face-saving total.

Rizwan scored 71 before losing his wicket to a run out by Mitchell Santner while Ashraf with 91 runs was the highest run getter for Team Green.

In contrast to Black Caps, Pakistani batsmen found it difficult to bat on the wicket as they resumed the day at 30 for one.

Struggling early on, Pakistan lost four wickets in the opening session as they were 52-5 at one stage before lunch.

While the opponent team’s captain Kane Williamson suggested at stumps on Sunday that the pitch was starting to deteriorate and spin would become a force, it was the fast bowling quartet that troubled the batsmen.

Tim Southee removed Azhar Ali (5) and Haris Sohail (3) before lunch while Trent Boult got rid of the night watchman Mohammad Abbas (5) and tail-ender Yasir Shah (4).

Kyle Jamieson was the highest wicket-taker for the hosts as he bagged three key wickets including the in-form batsman Ashraf and openers Shan Masood (10) and Abid Ali (25).

Despite a broken toe, pacer Neil Wagner was a nightmare for the visiting team as he removed Fawad Alam (9) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (6).

Pakistani bowlers will be in action in day four of first Test as Kiwi batsmen will start their second innings with a 192-run lead at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

Pak vs NZ: Match Report - STUMPS Day 3 - First Test - Dec 28