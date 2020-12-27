Northern Knights beat Shaheens despite fifties from Haider, Zeeshan / Photo: PCB

Northern Knights defeated Pakistan Shaheens by 21 runs in the first Twenty20 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

According to the match report released by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Northern Knights put a gigantic total of 203 at the loss of just two wickets while batting first. Opening batsman Tim Seifert was the highest scorer with his unbeaten 99 off 55 balls.

Katene Clarke (40) and Anton Devcich (38*) were the other batsmen who made notable contributions. For Shaheens, Khushdil Shah and Musa Khan grabbed one wicket each as no bowler could make much of an impact.

Men in Green started well with an opening stand of 85 runs from 45 balls while chasing the target. Haider scored a 26-ball half-century striking five fours and three sixes while supported by Zeeshan on the other hand who scored 52 off 33 balls.

However, post the openers departure, the visiting team could not keep up with the required run rate and finished their innings for 182 for nine.

Josh Brown was the highest wicket-taker for hosts with three wickets to his name while Brett Hampton and Mathew Fisher took two wickets each.

Pakistan Shaheens will play their second T20 against Wellington Firebirds at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday.

