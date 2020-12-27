ICC Awards: No player from Pakistan in ICC Teams of the Decade

No player from Pakistan in ICC Teams of the Decade

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced their cricket Teams of the Decade in all three formats of the game and no cricketer from Pakistan could make a place in any team.

The different playing XIs announced by the governing body is a part of ICC Awards which is a programme aimed at celebrating the stand-out performers and moments from the past ten years of international cricket.

Earlier this month, ICC had nominated five Pakistani players including Misbah-ul Haq, Saeed Ajmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Sana Mir and Javeria Khan in Men’s and Women’s ODI Team of the Decade (TOTD) category.

However, none of these players could make it to the final playing XI of ICC ODI TOTD.

ICC compiled a total of five TOTD; three of Men’s in Tests, One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals and two of Women’s in ODIs and T20Is with the help of a voting academy.

The voting academy comprised global cricket journalists and broadcasters who used comprehensive statistics and their narratives to cast their votes.

According to ICC, the voting academy was supposed to determine the selections in the TOTD categories using online survey, identifying teams in batting order, selecting a balanced team of batters, bowlers and one wicketkeeper, while also nominating a captain from their selections for each format.

Following are ICC’s TOTD in each category:

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Decade: Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (C), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Ben Stokes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib al Hasan, MS Dhoni (wk & C), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Lasith Malinga

ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (wk & C), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Decade: Alyssa Healy, Suzie Bates, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning (C), Stefanie Taylor, Sarah Taylor (wk), Elysse Perry, Dan Van Neikerk, Marizanne Kapp, Jhulan Goswami, Anisa Mohammad

ICC Women’s T20 Team of the Decade: Alyssa Healy (wk), Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Stefanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Elysse Perry, Anya Shrubsole, Megan Schutt, Poonam Yadav

