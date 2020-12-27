Hiring foreign hockey coaches is need of hour: Hassan Sardar / Photo: Sohail Imran

Former hockey captain Hassan Sardar on Sunday said that there is no problem in hiring foreign coaches and trainers for the national team as it is need of hour.

Talking to media in Lahore, Hassan said that there was a time when Pakistani hockey players were ‘world class’ and then that led them to become world class coaches as well who won many titles for Pakistan.

However, accepting the harsh reality of hockey’s state in the country today, the 63-year-old said other teams have moved ahead of Pakistan. Hassan said that because foreign teams are better now, their players and coaches are also miles ahead.

The former player emphasized that to play well in the hockey circuit, it is important we hire foreign coaches who can teach the local players better.

Hassan said that the main reason behind the decline of the national sport is due to the sad demise of hockey in educational institutions in Pakistan. He said that the game is no longer played in schools, colleges and universities.

The former captain said that better facilities and concessions should be provided to children playing the sport so that more people are drawn towards it. He said that there is a lot of talent in the country.

Hassan requested for the formation of under-16 and under-18 teams so that boys there could be ready in three or four years to play for the national team. He said emphasis on the physical well-being of young players at this level should be the first priority.

