Aus vs Ind: Match Report - Stumps Day 2 - Second Test - Dec 27

Rahane century leads to Indian ascendancy over Australia / Photo: Cricket Australia

Century by stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane put India in a dominating position with 82 runs lead at the closing of day two in second Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Starting the play at 36 for one, India seized the day as they took the lead against hosts with notable batting contributions from skipper Rahane (108*), opener Shubnam Gill (45) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (40*).

Unbeaten century by the 32-year-old skipper put the visitors well in control in an overcast day at MCG in front of 20,000 socially distanced fans. The middle-order batsman is leading the team in Virat Kohli’s absence, who returned to India for the birth of his first child.

Batting at four, Rahane’s determined and methodical knock steered India to 277 for five. The batsman’s 104-run stand with Jadeja for sixth-wicket partnership left the Australian bowling attack tangled in the last session after tea.

The player was also accompanied by the exuberant Rishabh Pant earlier, who scored a breezy 29 before becoming Mitchell Starc´s 250th Test wicket, caught by Tim Paine for his 150th dismissal. Pant had replaced Wriddhiman Saha in the team for the second Test.

Hanuma Vihari was the other wicket to fall. He brought up a 50 partnership with Rahane but then tried to sweep Nathan Lyon on 21, with the ball catching his glove and popping up to Steve Smith.

Both Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood consistently beat the bat in the morning, but the luck ran India´s way and Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara brought up a 50-run stand, no mean feat after the team collapsed to 36 all out in Adelaide.

Rahane had treatment on what appeared to be a back issue, but battled on to play a captain´s innings after Pat Cummins removed Gill and Pujara in a quality spell before lunch.

Cummins and Starc were the leading wicket-takers for hosts as both grabbed two wickets each while Nathan Lyon got one.

The two sides will meet again on Monday to resume the play on third day of second Test.

