Pak vs NZ: First Test - STUMPS - Day Two in Pictures

Pak vs NZ: First Test - Day Two in Pictures

Web Desk

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

Kane Williamson celebrates his 23rd Test century during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020. / Black Caps
Kane Williamson (L) and BJ Watling (R) bats together during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020. / Black Caps
Yasir Shah celebrates after dismissing Kane Williamson during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020. /  Black Caps
BJ Watling (L) and Kyle Jamieson (R) bats together during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020. / Black Caps 
Naseem Shah celebrates the wicket of Henry Nicholls during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020. / Black Caps 
Kane Williamson reacts during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020. / AFP / MICHAEL BRADLEY 
Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of Shan Masood during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020. / Black Caps
Kyle Jamieson celebrates with teammates during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020. / AFP / MICHAEL BRADLEY 
Ross Taylor (C) looks on during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020. / AFP / MICHAEL BRADLEY 
Kyle Jamieson reacts after bowling during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020. / AFP / MICHAEL BRADLEY 


Pak vs NZ: First Test - STUMPS - Day Two in Pictures

