Pak vs NZ: First Test - STUMPS - Day Two in Pictures

Pak vs NZ: First Test - Day Two in Pictures
Pak vs NZ: First Test - Day Two in Pictures
Web Desk
Sunday Dec 27, 2020
Kane Williamson celebrates his 23rd Test century during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020. / Black Caps
Kane Williamson (L) and BJ Watling (R) bats together during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020. / Black Caps
Yasir Shah celebrates after dismissing Kane Williamson during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020. / Black Caps
BJ Watling (L) and Kyle Jamieson (R) bats together during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020. / Black Caps
Naseem Shah celebrates the wicket of Henry Nicholls during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020. / Black Caps
Kane Williamson reacts during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020. / AFP / MICHAEL BRADLEY
Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of Shan Masood during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020. / Black Caps
Kyle Jamieson celebrates with teammates during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020. / AFP / MICHAEL BRADLEY
Ross Taylor (C) looks on during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020. / AFP / MICHAEL BRADLEY
Kyle Jamieson reacts after bowling during the second day of the first Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 27, 2020. / AFP / MICHAEL BRADLEY
Pak vs NZ: First Test - STUMPS - Day Two in Pictures
