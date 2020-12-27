Pakistan one down after Williamson, Watling pull NZ to 431 / Photo: Black Caps

Pakistan is one wicket down at the end of day two’s play after dismissing New Zealand for a huge total of 431 in the first Test of the two-match series in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Kiwis looked well settled while batting in the first two sessions leading the team to a relatively safe total. After resuming the day at 222 for three New Zealand lost their last seven wickets for the addition of 209 runs.

Kane Williamson led the Black Caps from front after scoring his 23rd century in the red-ball cricket. The batsman was, however, dismissed for 129 before lunch by leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

The sigh of relief that visitors expected to breathe at the wicket of Kiwi captain was wrecked by a long composed innings of BJ Watling. The wicket-keeper batsman was untroubled at crease by scoring easy ones and twos with occasional boundaries.

Watling and Kyle Jamieson’s seventh-wicket partnership of 66 runs ensured the efforts of upper middle-order stay intact. The batsman was eventually dismissed for 73 in the last session after tea.

For Pakistan, young pacer Shaheen Shah Afirdi was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name while Shah bagged three including the key wicket of Kiwi skipper. Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas and Faheem Ahraf got one wicket each.

Coming on to bat with 80 minutes of day’s game left, Pakistani openers struggled against the hosts. Shan Masood lost his wicket to Jamieson with just four overs left to stumps.

The opener’s wicket in the last minutes of game forced Pakistan to send in night watchman in the form of Mohammad Abbas.

The two teams will resume the third day of the first Test on Monday.

Pak vs NZ: Match Report - Stumps Day 2 - First Test - Dec 27