Australian pacer Aaron Summers to feature in Pakistan domestic cricket

Australian pacer Aaron Summers is set to be the first foreign player to participate in Pakistan’s domestic one-day cricket tournament, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday.

In a media release today, PCB confirmed that the Australian cricketer has signed a contract with Southern Punjab to feature in Pakistan Cup scheduled to start on January 8.

“I am delighted to have been offered a contract by the Southern Punjab Cricket Association, which has proved to be one of the front-running and formidable sides in Pakistan’s domestic cricket,” Summers was quoted as saying in the PCB release.

According to PCB, the domestic competition allows one foreign player per side as long as they can submit a Non-Objective Certificate (NOC) from their home board.

Summers is expected to arrive in Lahore on December 28. The bowler will undergo a week-long training camp under Azhar Mahmood at the National High Performance Centre and will later join Southern Punjab in Karachi on 5 January.

The 24-year-old said that he looks forward to becoming a quality fast bowler as Pakistan is a breeding ground for pacers. “I have been following the ongoing season on social media and the quality of cricket on display has convinced me that Pakistan is the place where I can hone my skills and improve as a cricketer,” he said.

“My goal remains to be a top professional and I think Pakistan can help me achieve that target,” Summers added.

PCB Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan welcomed the news of Summers’ participation in Pakistan Cup saying it validates the standard and competitive quality of domestic events in the country.

The pacer has also played in Pakistan’s premium Twenty20 tournament – Pakistan Super League (PSL), for Karachi Kings in 2019.

