Aus vs Ind: Match Report - Day 1, Second Test at MCG - Dec 26

Bumrah, Ashwin skittle Australia batting in second Test / Photo: ICC

A gutsy Indian team rebounded the wounds of the first Test by dismissing the Australian batsmen for just 195 on first day of the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday.

The hosts after winning the toss chose to bat first on the Boxing Day. The decision, however, did not pay back well as they were bundled out for a low-scoring total in front of a nearly 30,000 social-distanced crowd; the maximum allowed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Marnus Labuschagne was the highest scorer for Australia as he scored a gritty 48 to keep his team alive against a fired-up Indian bowling attack. The other notable contributions came from opener Mathew Wade (30) and middle-order batsman Travis Head (38).

With the pitch offering turn and bounce, the hosts found it hard going against a high-quality attack led by Jasprit Bumra and Ravi Ashwin. The former got four wickets while the latter bagged three.

After their humiliating defeat in Adelaide, India was desperate to do well at MCG and so their bowlers delivered. Debutant Mohammad Siraj, who was playing in the place of injured Mohammad Shami, was also impressive with figures of 2-40.

India lost an early wicket of Mayank Agrarwal while batting as they finished on 36 for one at day’s end. The visitors are off to a good start in the second Test under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane. The 32-year-old is captaining the Indian side in Virat Kohli’s absence, who is currently on a paternity leave.

The two teams will be in action again for the second day on Sunday.

