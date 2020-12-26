Pak vs NZ: Imam-ul-Haq ruled out of Test series against NZ

Imam-ul-Haq ruled out of Test series against NZ

Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq has been ruled out of Test series against New Zealand, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Saturday.

The left-handed batsman got injured two weeks ago during a practice session in Queenstown when a ball hit his left hand’s thumb.

Pakistan team management has decided to send Imam back home as the batsman is expected to take longer to recover. He will leave for Lahore from Auckland on Sunday at 6:30pm.

Imam, along with Babar Azam, was ruled out of the ongoing first Test in Mount Maunganui after both suffered thumb injuries. While team’s medical panel was examining the recovery of both players closely, the board today confirmed that Imam will not be participating in second Test.

However, star batsman, Babar Azam’s rehab program is still underway. The medical team said that his injury is improving and that 26-year-old has even started knocking the hard ball.

While Babar is likely to play the second Test, no official confirmation regarding the matter has been made yet. The batsman’s participation will be decided close to the scheduled match.

Earlier on Saturday, PCB also announced that all-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of six weeks. “Shadab Khan will miss the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch and the home series against South Africa after being advised a six-week rest following MRI scans confirmed injury to the left thigh,” the statement read.

The second and final Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on January 3-7 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

