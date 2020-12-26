Former cricketer and commentator Robin Jackman dies aged 75 / Photo: News24

Former English cricketer and renowned commentator Robin Jackman died at the age of 75 on Christmas day, International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Saturday.

“We are saddened to learn about the death of legendary commentator and former England bowler Robin Jackman, who has passed away aged 75,” ICC said in a statement.

“The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” they added.

The former cricketer represented England in four Tests and 15 ODIs between 1974 and 1983 picking up a total of 33 international wickets.



Jackman enjoyed a far-longer domestic career that began in 1966, taking more than 1400 first-class wickets in nearly 400 matches.

The former bowler made his Test debut for England at the age of 35; however, his late short lived international career is not the primary reason why he was so popular among the cricket fans

It was Jackman’s post-retirement career in the field of cricket commentary that gave him the notable recognition in the sport. He settled in South Africa after bidding adios to his playing days and served as a regular commentator for SuperSport.

Jackman was born in India in 1945 but played cricket for England. He married a South African and settled in the country after retirement.

The former cricketer had undergone two surgeries to remove deadly tumors after being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2012. He is survived by his wife Yvonne and two daughters.



Following are some of the reactions on Twitter from cricket fraternity on Jackman’s death:





