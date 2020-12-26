urdu

Pak vs NZ: First Test - Day One in Pictures

Time Saturday Dec 26, 2020

Kane Williamson and Muhammad Rizwan at toss during the first day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 26, 2020. / Blackcaps
Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates the wicket of Ross Taylor during the first day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 26, 2020. / AFP
Yasir Shah (L) and Abid Ali (R) during the first day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 26, 2020. / AFP
Kane Williamson celebrates his half century during the first day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 26, 2020. / Blackcaps 
Kane Williamson making a run during the first day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 26, 2020. / AFP
Henry Nicholls (L) and Kane Williamson (R) batting during the first day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 26, 2020. / AFP
Naseem Shah reacts after bowling during the first day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 26, 2020. / AFP
Naseem Shah reacts after bowling during the first day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 26, 2020. / AFP
Naseem Shah (L) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (R) during the first day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 26, 2020. / AFP
Henry Nicholls bats during the first day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 26, 2020. / AFP


