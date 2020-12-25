Aus vs Ind: Preview - Second Test in Melbourne - Dec 26

Major changes for India as Australia eye another victory in second Test / Photo: Cricket Australia

Indian cricket team announced four changes in their playing eleven for the Boxing Day Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) starting on Saturday.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian playing XI ahead of the second Test on Friday.

Two players including top-order batsman Shubman Gill and fast bowler Mohammad Siraj will make their debut for the visiting team. Ravindra Jadeda and Rishabh Pant are the other changes.

Jadeja has been brought in for Virat Kohli who is on a paternity leave. In Kohli’s absence, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Indian side.

Meanwhile, opener Prithvi Shaw and wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha were dropped while Muhammad Shami has been ruled out from the game due to hand injury.

“Each and every individual in this team is really capable of doing well, so it’s really a challenge for the captain and management to select the 11,” Rahane said in a video shared by BCCI.

“We had just one bad hour (in Adelaide). It’s about staying positive, backing your own ability and batting in partnership,” he added.

While the hosts haven’t officially announced their playing XI yet, Australian cricket head coach Justin Langer said that they will play an unchanged side baring any unexpected late injuries.

"I'd be a pretty courageous man to change the XI for this Test match after the last one," Langer was quoted as saying in a report by Cricket Australia.

"At this stage, unless something happens over the next few days – and things can happen in the world we live in – we'll go in with the same XI, I'd say," he added.

Cricket Australia will also pay tribute to the late Australian cricketer Dean Jones in the Boxing Day match at MCG tomorrow. Jones died of a heart-attack earlier this year in September during Indian Premier League (IPL) in India.

Australia defeated India by eight wickets in a historical match in Adelaide last week to lead the four-match Test series 1-0. India team stumbled to 36 all out in second innings of first Test; their record-lowest total in the history of red-ball cricket.



Playing XIs:

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (probable): Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

