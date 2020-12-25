PSL 2021: Islamabad United appoint Johan Botha as Head Coach

Islamabad United appoint Johan Botha as Head Coach / Photo: Islamabad United

Two times Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Islamabad United, on Friday announced the former South African cricketer Johan Botha as the new Head Coach of the franchise.

The team confirmed the new in a press release today. Botha had also previously worked with the franchise as Fielding Coach in PSL 2

“Johan was part of our team back in 2017 and his subsequent success across the world in T20 leagues would not be a surprise to anyone who had seen him work back then,” Ali Naqvi, the owner of Islamabad United was quoted as saying.

“He provides the progressive understanding of T20 cricket that we pride ourselves on, and we are confident that he will do his utmost in achieving our shared goals,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Islamabad United parted ways with former coach Misbah-ul-Haq citing his commitment with the national side and Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) new conflict of interest rules.

Regarding his appointment Botha said that he was very happy to be back at Islamabad United.

“It is the franchise where I got my first taste of the Pakistan Super League at PSL 2. Since then I have had different experiences at the PSL as well as a range of coaching stints at various tournaments around the world,” he said.

The 38-year-old was also Multan Sultans head coach for the PSL season 4 in 2019 where Sultans had finished 5th, only above Lahore Qalandars.

“My plan is to bring all these experiences together and hopefully create another memorable PSL for Islamabad United,” Botha aimed.

The former South African international played over a hundred matches for his national team, including 21 games as the captain of the Proteas. He took 126 wickets in his international career and played over 200 T20 matches in different leagues around the world.

The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League is tentatively scheduled to start from 20th February.

Read: Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq

PSL 2021: Islamabad United appoint Johan Botha as Head Coach