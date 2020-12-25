Pak vs NZ: Pakistan cricket team ready for first Test

Pakistan cricket team training ahead of first Test against NZ / Photo: PCB

Pakistan cricket team on Friday conducted its final training session of more than four hours ahead of the first Test against New Zealand scheduled for tomorrow at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The national squad had only two training sessions for the opening match of the series. Both sessions lasted more than four hours; longer than usual.

The players practiced together and tried to take full advantage of the session to become a unit as there have been major changes in the Test squad from the T20 one.

During the session, the sports staff worked individually with the players to enhance their skills. Long drills were conducted for catching practice as slip fielders have a key role to play in New Zealand conditions. Meanwhile the batsmen were trained for bouncers.

Pakistan team arrived in Tauranga earlier on Wednesday. The team will be playing under the leadership of Mohammad Rizwan as Babar Azam has been ruled out of first Test due to a thumb injury.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq and all-rounder Shadab Khan will also miss the opening match due to injuries.

The potential playing eleven for Pakistan in the first Test could include following players: Shaun Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Fawad Alam, Muhammad Rizwan (c/wk), Fahim Ashraf Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Abbas and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pakistan will play New Zealand for two Tests on December 26-30 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and January 3-7 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

