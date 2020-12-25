Pak vs NZ: Capable of giving tough time to NZ in Tests: Azhar Ali

‘Capable of giving tough time to New Zealand’: Azhar Ali / Photo: PCB

Former Pakistan cricket captain Azhar Ali on Friday said that the New Zealand tours are always challenging but the national team is capable enough to give the hosts a tough time in the longer format.

“We will try to adjust in these conditions as soon as possible and try to play well as a team unit,” Azhar said.

The 35-year-old stressed on the challenges the team faced upon their arrival in New Zealand but hoped to learn from that experience to do well in the upcoming series. “We spent a difficult time in New Zealand during the 14 days of quarantine,” he said.

“However, the team played a four-day match later which helped the players so we’re hopeful to perform better in the much awaited Test series,” Azhar added.

Azhar Ali practicing ahead of NZ Test / Photo: PCB

The first match of the two-Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand will start tomorrow at Bay Oval in Mount Manganui.

The senior batsman said that the team had limited time to prepare for the Test but they tried to make most of it. “We have had little time for preparations. Besides, there have been ten to eleven changes in the Test squad from T20I one so our focus is to form a unit in the training session and play together,” he said.

Azhar said that it is the duty of senior players to lead from the front. “It is our duty to support each other and take everyone along. As a senior player, I will try to use my experience here and perform because the team has expectations from us. I will try to help in whatever capacity I can,” he said.

The middle-order batsman said that the conditions in New Zealand are challenging for Asian batsmen as they are not used to it. “The conditions here have been challenging for the Asian batsmen but when you are settled here, there is a good chance for you to play big innings. The bowlers, however, have a bigger role to play as these conditions suit them,” Azhar said.

Read: Mohammad Rizwan says team will miss Babar Azam in first Test

Pak vs NZ: Capable of giving tough time to NZ in Tests: Azhar Ali