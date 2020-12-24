Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan says team will miss Babar Azam in first Test

Mohammad Rizwan says team will miss Babar Azam in first Test / Photo: PCB

Pakistan stand-in Test captain Muhammad Rizwan on Thursday said that the team will miss the absence of captain Babar Azam who has been ruled out of first Test against New Zealand due to a thumb injury.

“Babar Azam is a top class cricketer; he is the leading batsman in all three formats. The team will definitely miss its superstar,” Rizwan said.

The 28-year-old was all praises for Babar saying the player helped others even while injured. “Babar was present in the ground and training despite his injury. He shared his experience with all the batsmen and gave them tips. That’s not an easy task,” he said.

In Babar’s absence, Rizwan will lead the team in the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

The acting captain was confident that Pakistan will do better in the longer format while comparing the Test squad with the T20 one.

“Our Test squad is more experienced than the T20I squad. We have a strong batting line-up is strong with likes of Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Fawad Alam and Haris Sohail in it. Fortunately, our batsmen got a chance to bat in a four-day game for Pakistan Shaheens and benefitted from that,” Rizwan said.

“Apart from batsmen, we also have good bowlers. With test specialist bowlers like Muhammad Abbas, Yasir Shah and a young Shaheen Afridi in our side, we are good to go,” he added.

Rizwan said that, however, the results are not in their hands, the team has worked hard and will try its best to do good in the Test series ahead. “We practiced for four hours today and our bowlers and batsmen look in good rhythm. We will try our best and give a good challenge to the New Zealand side,” he said.

Pakistan will play New Zealand for two Tests on December 26-30 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and January 3-7 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

