PSL 2021: Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq

Islamabad United will be under a new head coach in the next edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) after the team announced to part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq on Thursday.

A statement released by the franchise today confirmed that it will not renew the contract with Misbah-ul-Haq as head coach due to “Misbah’s commitment with the National side and the new conflict of interest rules of the PCB [Pakistan Cricket Board]”

The 46-year-old was appointed Head Coach of Islamabad United in December 2019, while already serving as Chief Selector and Head Coach of Pakistan national team.

Under Misbah’s tenure as head coach, the two times champion side finished at the bottom of table in PSL-V and for the first time failed to qualify for play-offs.

“Islamabad United, the most successful franchise in HBL PSL history and the winner of the first and third edition of the tournament, has announced today that the already expired contract of Misbah ul Haq as its Head Coach will not be renewed, given Misbah’s commitment with the National side and the new conflict of interest rules of the PCB,” the franchise said in the statement.

“Islamabad United would like to thank Misbah-ul-Haq for his association with the franchise and would like to wish him the best in his current role with the National side,” the statement added.

Ali Naqvi, the Owner of the Franchise, said that Misbah has been an integral part of Islamabad United since being picked in the draft of PSL Season 1 in December 2015, and has been instrumental in making it the most successful team of the PSL.

“ISLU will miss his experience, guidance and wisdom but we respect the constraints of PCB’s new rules and his commitments to the National side. We wish him the best in his professional as well as personal life,” he said.

Misbah-ul-Haq, the outgoing IU coach said that he has attachment with the franchise but he now wants to focus on his assignments with Pakistan team.

“With back to back World T20s coming up I want to focus on the PSL from a purely neutral perspective. For anyone involved in Pakistan Cricket their national commitments should always be the priority, and for that I believe I will have to sacrifice my franchise commitments,” Misbah said.

The franchise will announce a new head coach for PSL season six in due course.

