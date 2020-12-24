PCB renews local player categories for PSL 2021 / Photo: FIle

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday renewed the local player categories for Pakistan Super league (PSL) edition six scheduled to start next year in February.

In a media release today, PCB released the list of categories assigned to each player who participated in PSL 2020.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, star all-rounder Shahid Afridi and former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed are all listed in the platinum category among many others.

Defending champions Karachi Kings, runner-ups Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi had three Platinum local players each. Two players from Multan Sultans made it to the elite category while Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United had only one platinum player in the list.

PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid said that the category renewal for the local players is a key step towards the delivery of the next year’s PSL.

Photo: PCB

Read: Pick order for HBL PSL 2021 Player Draft announced

Explaining the player renewal category criteria, Babar said, “The renewals were done on the basis of structured and meritorious criteria with an aim of providing fair and equal opportunity to all local players in what is one of the most followed and competitive cricket leagues in the world.”

“I am sure that like the previous five seasons we will see top-quality performances from our local players and a lot of young players will get a wonderful opportunity of showcasing their talents and progressing to the international stage by their exposure to a platform like the HBL PSL,” he added.

13 players made it to the Platinum list, while 14 were placed in Diamond category. Majority of the players made it to Gold category as 31 players were listed there while Silver and Emerging had15 and 8 players, respectively.

All franchise representatives were required to vote for every player except for their own, however, they could submit review requests at the end of this voting stage.

The list was then reviewed by Director – High Performance Nadeem Khan and GM Commercial Imran Ahmed Khan. While finalizing the list, many factors were considered including national team performances, domestic performances and perceived T20 brand value.

PCB also announced that the transfer and retention window is now officially open since the draft pick order and player category renewal process is finalized.

“Teams can now send relegation requests for the players before finalising retentions. After a relegation request is floated, all other teams are given a chance to meet the player’s base category. If no team matches the player’s base category, the player may be relegated to a category below his base category,” the statement said.





PCB renews local player categories for PSL 2021