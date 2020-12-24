Pakistan players rise in ICC T20I rankings despite series loss against NZ / Photo: Reuters

Many Pakistani cricketers saw significant gains in their Twenty20 International rankings after International Cricket Council (ICC) updated the T20I team and player rankings on Wednesday.

ICC released a new list of rankings after the conclusion of Pakistan-New Zealand T20I series and multiple limited-over players from the national side have jumped up the ladder despite losing the series.

Young pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has attained a career-best position among bowlers as the 20-year-old sits at the 16th spot after he took four wickets in the series against New Zealand.

Faheem Ashraf, who was Pakistan’s best bowler in the recently concluded series moved up by 22 places to the 13th spot while emerging pacer Haris Rauf, who is the second-highest wicket-taker in this format in 2020, climbed to the 62nd spot.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan have also improved their rankings.

Hafeez jumped 14 places to reach 33rd position after scoring 140 runs in the three-match series while Rizwan have been lifted by 152 places to 158th position after he scored a match-winning 89 in the final game.

Babar Azam, although, was not part of the series still managed to retain his spot as the second best T20I batsman. However, no Pakistani bowler could make a mark in top ten bowlers list despite major improvements.

In team rankings, both Pakistan and New Zealand retained their fourth and sixth position despite the former losing three points and latter gaining three.

Read: Mohammad Rizwan justifies selection as Green Shirts pick up consolation win in 3rd T20I

Pakistan players rise in ICC T20I rankings despite series loss against NZ