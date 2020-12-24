Aisam ul Haq anxious about slow recovery with growing age / Photo: Sohail Imran

Pakistan tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi said that as he is growing old, it is taking him longer to recover from injuries.

Talking to Geo Super on Thursday, the 40-year-old revealed that he had to stay away from the game as he got his foot injured a few weeks ago while playing with his nephews at home.

Aisam said that, although, his foot is recovering, it is taking longer than it used to.

The Lahore born player has started training again and is hopeful to fully recover soon. “I started playing tennis again last week and I also put weight on my feet now,” he said.

Aisam said that he is optimistic about participating in Australian Open next year in February and the events thereafter. “After playing in the Australian Open in early February, I will take part in three or four tournaments in Europe in March,” he said.

They player was also excited about his Davis Cup tie against Japan in March, which will take place in Pakistan. “It is long-awaited. I am excited that a big team like Japan is coming to Pakistan for the Davis Cup at the end of March,” he said “Their arrival is highly welcoming as it will promote tennis among the youth here.”

Read: Sania Mirza donates to Aisam-ul-Haq’s charity initiative

Aisam-ul-Haq anxious about slow recovery with growing age