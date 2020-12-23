Abu Dhabi T10 League: Mohammad Hafeez among dozen Pakistan players drafted

Mohammad Hafeez in New Zealand vs Pakistan. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: Nearly a dozen Pakistani cricketers were drafted by various franchises for next month’s Abu Dhabi T10 league.

The players' draft was held on Wednesday where teams completed their formations for the event that is set to start in Abu Dhabi from January 28.

Among Pakistani players, there is Zeeshan Zameer — a rookie from Karachi — who is picked by Deccan Gladiators for the event.

18-year-old Zeeshan was the best fast bowler in the recently concluded National U19 one-day tournament, where he had picked 19 wickets in 10 games at an average of 17 for the SindhU19 team.

Deccan has also signed Pakistan’s young flamboyant wicket-keeper batsman Azam Khan.

Pakistan’s former captain Mohammad Hafeez was drafted by Maratha Arabians. The team already had Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik as their icon player.

The QalandarsT10 team, owned by PSL team Lahore Qalandars, has picked Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Hassan Ali, Maaz Khan, Sohail Akhtar, and Khursheed Anwar.

Qalandars have already announced Shahid Afridi as their icon player, while it had already retained Phil Salt, Samit Patel, Chris Jordan, Tom Banton, and Sultan Ahmed for the season.

Northern Warriors have picked Pakistan’s fast bowler Usman Shinwair. He will join Wahab Riaz in the squad. Moreover, Team Abu Dhabi has picked Aamer Yamin.

Mohammad Aamir, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, was already signed by Pune Devils for the season.

