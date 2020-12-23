Pick order for HBL PSL 2021 Player Draft announced / Photo: File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced the draft pick order for the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a series of two tweets, the official PSL account on Twitter also announced the pick orders of the draft.

The two-time PSL champions Islamabad United will be making the first pick in the first round of Platinum category while the defending champions Karachi Kings will get the last pick.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans and PSL 2020 finalists Lahore Qalandars will have the second and third pick, respectively. Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, the champions of the 2017 and 2019 editions, will have the fourth and fifth picks.

According to PCB’s press release, a random draw decided the pick order for the first round. “The pick order for round one of the HBL PSL 2021 Player Draft was decided after a random draw in the presence of representatives of all six franchises at the PCB headquarters in Lahore. The next 17 rounds were decided through a special statistical tool,” it said.

Read: PSL 2021: Players draft to be held in January

Earlier this month, PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan revealed that the draft for PSL season six will take place in the first week of January.

It was reported that Karachi is likely to host the event this time. But due to the pandemic, the players draft for the upcoming PSL season is expected to be held virtually. However, the board has not made a final decision yet.

Read: PCB begins preparation for PSL season six





Pick order for HBL PSL 2021 Player Draft announced