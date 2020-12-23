Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal marries famous YouTuber / Photo:@yuzi_chahal23 (Instagram)

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with the famous YouTube star Dhanashree Verma on Tuesday.

The couple confirmed the news by sharing their wedding pictures on their official Instagram accounts.

“We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!” they both wrote in separate posts.

The two looked lovely in their customized Indian attire. Dhanashree wore a beautiful red and golden dress while the groom was sporting a light-gold sherwani.



According to Indian media, the wedding ceremony was traditionally held in the city of Gurugram and only had some of the couple’s closest friends and family as attendees.

Dhanashree is a doctor and a renowned YouTube choreographer with over 2 million subscribers. She was spotted in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to support the Indian cricketer during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s matches in Indian Premier League 2020.

Chahal has represented India in 54 ODIs and 45 T20Is and managed to get 151 wickets.

