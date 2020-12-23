Pak vs NZ: Pakistan cricket team arrives in Tauranga for first Test

Pakistan cricket team arrives in Tauranga for first Test / Photo: PCB

Pakistan cricket team arrived in Tauranga on Wednesday for their first Test against New Zealand scheduled for December 26 in Mount Maunganui.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed their arrival by posting pictures of players on their official social media accounts.

The team travelled through bus from Napier where they played the third and last Twenty20 International beating hosts to avoid the three-match series whitewash; courtesy Mohammad Rizwan’s match-winning innings.

After losing the T20I series 2-1, Pakistan will now play the Kiwis for two Tests. The team will play under the leadership of Rizwan in Babar Azam’s absence.

Babar, along with opener Imam-ul-Haq, was injured 10 days ago during a practice session in Queenstown that ruled him out of T20I series and the first Test. His and Imam’s inclusion in the second Test will be made prior to the match after consultation with team’s medical panel that is closely monitoring the players.

The two players, however, were seen practicing in the ground on Wednesday.

Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim left the visiting contingent as they are not part of the Test squad. Hafeez will go back to Pakistan from Auckland, whereas, Imad will leave for Australia to represent Melbourne Renegades in Big Bash League (BBL).

Pakistan will play New Zealand for two Tests on December 26-30 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui and January 3-7 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain for 1st Test), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah and Zafar Gohar. (Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan not available for the first Test).

