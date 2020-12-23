Don Bradman's debut 'baggy green' sold for AUD 450,000

Australian cricket legend Don Bradman’s ‘baggy green’ cap from his test debut against England in November 1928 has been sold for AUD 450,000, Reuters reported.

Pickles, an auction company, confirmed the news on Tuesday that the famous cap has been sold to an Australian businessman, Peter Freedman, after it failed to sell at auction last week.

It was put up for sale online two weeks ago and was expected to fetch more than $1 million; however, the ‘baggy green’ could only attract a top bid of AUD 391,500.

Pickles’ executive manager, Gavin Dempsey, however, stated the sale price was a ‘record-breaking’ figure for a Bradman baggy green.

“After negotiations the final bid and highest offer was the $450,000. It’s still, for a Bradman cap, on record the highest price paid on the open market,” he said.

Freedman, the founder and chairman of an electronics company - Rode, said that he would put Bradman’s cap on display around Australia.

“All too often, memorabilia such as this ends up spending its life on the wall of some boardroom or in some basement bar of a well-heeled sports fanatic. I want as many people to enjoy it as possible,” he said.

Bradman, also famously known as ‘The Don,’ was one of Australia’s greatest captains. Known for his exceptional consistency in the game, the batsman retired with a test average of 99.99, best ever in cricket’s history.

Read: Don Bradman's 'baggy green' debut cap to go up for auction

Don Bradman's debut 'baggy green' sold for AUD 450,000