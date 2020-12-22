POA suspends athletics federation over doping control charges

The Pakistan Olympic Association's logo. — Wikipedia

KARACHI: The Pakistan Olympic Association, in a landmark move, has suspended the Athletics Federation of Pakistan over various charges related to doping control.



The development came after AFP refused to cooperate with a probe committee formed to find reasons behind positive dope tests of three Pakistani athletes during the South Asian Games last year.

A notification from POA confirmed that the Athletics Federation of Pakistan will remain suspended until it complies with the instruction set by the POA for anti-doping measures.

Three Pakistani athletes, Mehboob Ali, Muhammad Naeem, and Samiullah were banned for four years after failing dope tests during last year’s South Asian Games, who belonged to the same sport — Athletics.

While the relevant global bodies had taken action against the athletes, the POA had decided to probe the events that led to positive dope tests of Pakistani athletes and find if there’s anyone responsible other than athletes for the incident.

“While it is a fact that eventually, it is the athlete who is essentially responsible for his act of doping, in our environment, the athlete may not be acting alone and therefore the aspect of complicity should never be ruled out," it said in the notification.

The relationships between the athlete who takes the banned substances and the people who make them available to the athlete are important, it said.

"The role/assistance of the coaches, trainers, sports medicine advisors, therapists, or other support personnel in determining complicity is considered essential as encouraging or assisting athletes to use prohibited substances or methods is also considered a serious doping violation," the POA highlighted in its notification.

“Recognizing the profound influence coaches have, the World Anti-Doping Code outlines roles and responsibilities for these important role models, as well as other athlete support personnel, all of who help athletes engage in competition. Like the athletes they support, coaches are responsible for observing and upholding regulations outlined by the Code. It is therefore essential that 'upstream perpetrators' if any, are also uncovered," the notification added.

The probe committee, after its formation — among other national federation — also summoned the AFP and athletes tested positive, however, AFP had refused to appear before the committee.

The probe committee in its report recommended that strict disciplinary action may be taken against the AFP management for obstructing the probe into the cause of conviction of their 3 athletes who proved drug positive during the 13th SAG 2019.

An official of POA confirmed to Geo Super that despite the report of the probe committee, the executive committee of POA had decided on December 3, 2020, to give AFP one more opportunity with 15 days deadline. However, it didn’t receive any positive response.

POA in its notification, while laying out a 10-point charge sheet, said that it has been ascertained that AFP failed to deliver strong doping controls and Anti-Doping Program that resulted in three Anti-Doping Rules violations by the athletes belonging to the sports of Athletics in one international competition i.e. 13th South Asian Games, 2019.

It added that the AFP conducted negligently by not intimating the concerned authorities of the sample collection of its athletes vide its Manager’s Report or other means that resulted in the disbursement of cash awards to the three positive and five other athletes who participated in the five-track events, results of which stand disqualified on account of Anti Doping Rules Violation.

The POA further added that despite lapse of four months, forfeiture and return of medals/cash awards, etc. by the banned athletes and others who participated in the five-track events is still pending.

It also says that the AFP not only obstructed the probe proceedings by not furnishing the information and data requested by the probe committee but also refused to arrange the personal appearance of the athletes and officials before the Probe Committee.

“In fact, it (Athletics Federation) went to the other extreme bypassing orders to concerned athletes and officials to NOT appear before the Committee. This act of AFP has been noted as a serious act of obstruction to hinder the Probe Committee from ascertaining the facts and determining the potential risks and stumbling blocks associated with the doping controls,” the POA notification said.

“The reluctance to cooperate could also be indicative of an act of complicity as the Probe Committee was restricted from ascertaining how and why the internal doping control of AFP was breached,” it added.

The Pakistan Olympic Association has also claimed that the President of AFP also approached certain members of the Executive Committee as well as members of the Probe Committee to do away with the inquiry.

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan will now have to comply with instructions of POA regarding anti-doping measures which include the establishment of a comprehensive whistle-blowing program, adopting policies, procedures, and rules in line with the WADA Code, conduct at least 03 x annual programs to disseminate the knowledge regarding harms of doping, to cooperate with the POA on relevant probes and to ensure medals and cash prize are returned by the banned athletes.

During the suspension of AFP, other eligible athletes will be able to retain their right to participate in national as well as international competitions and be facilitated by the Pakistan Olympic Association.

POA suspends athletics federation over doping control charges