Pak vs NZ: Waqar Younis to miss 2nd Test in order to spend time with family

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that bowling coach Waqar Younis will miss the second Test against New Zealand on account of family obligations.

Younis will return to Pakistan after the first Test against New Zealand to meet his family. He has not met them since June.

The Pakistan bowling coach had requested the team management to be granted leave so he can spend time with his family, who are in Lahore till January 17 before returning to Sydney, Australia.

Younis will rejoin the side in time for the series against South Africa, which starts with the first Test in Karachi on January 26.

“Considering Waqar has not seen his family since June and taking into account that our home series against South Africa, which follows the series against New Zealand, doesn’t finish until 14 February, we took a pragmatic view of his request and have allowed him to return home early so that he can spend additional time with his wife and children," said Pakistan manager Mansoor Rana.



Rana said had Younis returned to Pakistan with the side after the second Test, he would have only gotten a week with his family.

"For all of us, families always come first and we have in the past made similar exemptions so that our team members are able to achieve the correct work-life balance,” said Rana.

The Pakistan cricket team is in New Zealand since last month where they were placed under a 14-day quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Test series will start from December 26 with the first Test scheduled to take place at Mount Maunganui in New Zealand.



