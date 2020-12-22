Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan justifies selection as Green Shirts pick up cons

Pakistan on Tuesday earned a consolation victory in the third T20I against New Zealand in Napier.

After winning the toss, Pakistani skipper Shadan Khab opted to bowl first after batting first in the defeat of the previous two T20Is.

The Green Shirts made three changes to the playing 11 as Hussain Talat, Mohammad Hasnain and Iftikhar Ahmed replaced Abdullah Shafique, Wahab Riaz and Imad Wasim.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, however, was not picked. Speaking to the commentators after the toss, Shadab said many players were facing the New Zealand conditions for the first time. “The young players are definitely learning on this tour.”

The New Zealand side remained unchanged.

Mohammad Rizwan scored a solid 89 runs and was backed by Mohammad Hafeez’s 41 while Khushdil Shah scroed 13 runs.

Faheem Ashraf was the lead wicket-taker with three wickets while Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf got two each.

Squads:

Pakistan: Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee and Trent Boult

