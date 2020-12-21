WAPDA beat SSGC to win National Football Challenge Cup title / Photo: File

Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) defeated Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in the final of National Football Challenge Cup (NFCC) to win their maiden title on Sunday at Punjab Stadium in Lahore, The News reported.



It was a tight match between the four-time Premier League champions and the runner-ups.

Larosh Khalid of WAPDA hit the winning goal in the 75th minute to lead his team to its maiden Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) NFCC title.

WAPDA‘s coach Tanvir Ahmad said that he was very satisfied with the performance of his team. “I am very happy with my team’s growth. After a few hiccups in the start I changed my strategy, brought in my bench which comprised youngsters, gave them confidence and they clicked,” he said.

“I used only 13 players later on in the knock-out stage and they did a marvelous job,” the former International defender added.

SSGC were also the runner-ups in the previous event in Peshawar last year. They played under the supervision of highly experienced coach Tarif Lutfi but failed to capitalize on the opportunities.

The tournament began on November 30 with a total 28 teams participating.

