PCB allow players to travel with families

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to allow the players of national cricket squad to travel with their families during series at home and abroad.

Sources told Geo Super on Monday that PCB will discuss the matter with cricket boards of other countries.

The board made this decision to facilitate players who are playing under the difficult circumstances of COVID-19 protocols. Families will be allowed to stay with players both in home and away series. It is likely that the playing squad in the upcoming home series against South Africa will keep their families together.

Sources at PCB said that the team management conveyed the message to players to uplift their morals. The squad faced many mental challenges during their quarantine period in New Zealand which might have affected their performance.

Therefore, PCB took this decision to keep players’ peace of mind. However, members of the squad have to follow all the COVID-19 protocols to be with their families.

Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to tour South Africa, Zimbabwe, England and West Indies next year while they are also scheduled to play multiple home series.

