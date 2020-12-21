Pak vs NZ: Shadab Khan blames ‘repeated mistakes’ for T20I series loss

Shadab blames ‘repeated mistakes’ for T20I series loss / Photo: File

Pakistan stand-in captain Shadab Khan on Sunday said that repeated mistakes by players in the second Twenty20 International led the team to lose the three-match T20I series against New Zealand in Hamilton.

Men in Green lost the series 2-0 after their nine-wicket defeat in the second match of the series.

Talking to media from New Zealand, Shadab said that losing early wickets in power-play in both matches cost them the series, The News reported.

“During the power-play overs, we continued to make the same mistakes time and again. When you lose three to four wickets in early power-play then it is always difficult to post a good total,” he said.

“This had happened in the first T20 and the same occurred again in the second. We lost the match in the power-play yet again,” Shadab added.

The 22-year-old said that it was unfortunate the youngsters could not make much of the “golden opportunity” implying they kept making the “same mistakes.”

“For the youngsters, the series was a golden opportunity to show their worth. Unfortunately, they have failed to come up to the mark as they kept on repeating the same mistakes and never tried to learn from the first experience. If you get off to a poor start in the T20s, you lose 80 percent of the match straight away,” the all-rounder said.

Praising Mohammad Hafeez for his mighty innings against the Kiwis, Shadab said that was the only positive they took from the match.

“He has set the standard for others to follow. We would definitely try to take along his spirited knock into the third T20. Hafeez has shown others how to bat and get runs as his innings was a brilliant one, “he said.

Shadab hoped the team would do better in the next game. Pakistan will play New Zealand for the third and final T20I on Tuesday in Napier.

